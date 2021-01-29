Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office looks for owner of dog found

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding a deceased dog that deputies found near Milford Lake.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Jan. 11, deputies found a black footlocker off the road in South Outlet Park near Milford Lake. It said the footlocker contained a dead dog.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the dog appeared to be a female, black, Pitbull mix, between one and a half to 5 years of age. It said the dog had a white spot on her chest and a necropsy was completed by the Kansas State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. It said the cause of death was found to be severe whipworms which have the ability to cause severe dehydration and poor body condition when left untreated, mild pneumonia and severe emaciation.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to identify the owner of the dog.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they should call the Geary County Sheriff’s Department at 785-238-2261, Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477, the Junction City Animal Shelter at 785-238-1359 or Lt. Detective John Lytle at 785-210-3639.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.