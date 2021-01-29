Geary Co. further prioritizes residents for Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County is further prioritizing residents slated for Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure all doses go where they are most needed.

Geary County Emergency Services says the Geary Co. Health Department continues to get limited amounts of the COVID-19 vaccine. It said it is currently getting 300 doses per week and do not anticipate getting an increase in that number until Kansas starts to get larger amounts of the vaccine from the federal government.

GCES said as the county continues with its vaccination efforts for Phase 2, it has shared this information with multiple groups identified within the state’s plan. It said this includes firefighters, law enforcement, Community Corrections, USD 475 employees and residents that are 65 and older that have been put on the list or have signed up on its website to get the vaccine.

According to the county, as residents call in or sign up on its website, it is prioritizing them according to age, medical risks, occupation and more. It said it wants to ensure that it gives everyone a chance to receive the vaccine.

On Saturday, Jan. 30, it said it will hold a vaccination clinic at the CL Hoover Opera House for residents 65 and older with medical risks. It said it has reached out to residents on its list and scheduled a time with them to come so that no one is left waiting in the cold or makes it to the door only to discover it is out of the vaccine.

The county said as it continues to get the vaccine, it will schedule more clinics to vaccinate as many residents as possible. It said it currently has the schedule filled for Saturday but will continue to reach out to residents and plan more clinics as it gets more doses from the state. Residents should absolutely not come to the Opera House, it said, on Saturday seeking a dose of the vaccine if they have not been contacted.

As of Friday, Jan. 29, it said the Health Department, Geary Community Hospital and Konza Community Health have vaccinated 710 residents with an additional 250 scheduled for its Saturday clinic. It said the remaining doses were given as second doses as part of Phase 1 and it did not receive all of the allocated 2nd doses from the State. It said the state has assured it that when the second doses for residents are due, it will get the additional vaccine along with the 300 doses it gets each week.

To signup to get the vaccine in Geary Co., click here.

