Gas prices continue upward trend in Kansas and across the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to climb in Kansas and across the United States.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Friday was $2.19.6 in Kansas, according to AAA.

That price is about 23 cents lower than the national average of $2.42.2, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas has gone up about 18 cents from $2.01.5 a month ago.

Friday’s average price in Kansas was just 4 cents lower than the $2.23.6 from a year ago.

Prices have risen steadily and are up about 70 cents per gallon since May in Topeka, when unleaded fuel was available for around $1.50 per gallon.

On Friday, GasBuddy.com said unleaded gas prices in Topeka ranged from a low of $2.04 per gallon to a high of $2.24 per gallon.

