Frontline workers from University of Kansas Health System going to Super Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eighteen employees from the University of Kansas Health System will be cheering on their Chiefs from Tampa at this year’s Super Bowl!

The hospital says the employees were chosen to recognize their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are among the thousands of healthcare workers invited to this year’s game as part of the NFL’s efforts to recognize frontline workers and promote vaccination.

Every healthcare worker at the Super Bowl will receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

