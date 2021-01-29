Friday night forecast: Heavy rain tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Rain is likely on Saturday with a chilly and more seasonal day on Sunday.

The precipitation type on Saturday will mainly be rain however there is a concern there may be a wintry mix late in the afternoon into Saturday evening. At this point it’s a small chance so am keeping it rain in the 8 day for now. Also the fact that even if any wintry mix does develop, impacts will be low with minimal accumulation if at all.

Uncertainty on how much sun (if any) we get on Sunday. It could be similar to yesterday where if clouds are stubborn to clear out, highs may be stuck closer to the mid 30s vs getting up to 40°. Of course the 40° is already cooler than what we have been forecasting for much of this week.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. If there’s going to be rain before sunrise it will start after 5am. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain will overspread northeast KS through the morning, the only uncertainty is how far north. Some models have north-central KS missing out on much of the rain and keeping total rainfall less than 0.10″ while other models have the rain overspreading for at least 0.20″ into north-central KS. The next question is how quickly will the cold front push through. Highs may be stuck in the upper 30s in north-central KS with temperatures warming in the mid 40s to even low 50s further southeast you are. Winds SE/N 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

A warming trend is expected through Wednesday before uncertainty exists Thursday/Friday. Timing of an arctic cold front differs between the models with one model pushing the cold front through late Wednesday/early Thursday while the other model has it coming through late Thursday. This could be the difference between highs still in the 50s on Thursday or as the 8 day indicates down in the 30s. Regardless next Friday will begin a stretch of days where we could be dealing with our coldest stretch of temperatures of the season that would last through the weekend.

Taking Action:

Rain is likely on Saturday with a small chance of a wintry mix late in the afternoon through the evening mainly north of I-70. At this point impacts are expected to be minimal but something to keep an eye on for the potential for a few slick spots on the roads Saturday night.

