First JCPD Chief’s Advisory Council Chief’s Walk was held Thursday evening

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Junction City Police Department’s Chief’s Advisory Council and the Chief of Police walked door to door in Northeast Junction City this evening as part of a new initiative.

Since joining the Department, a year ago, Chief John Lamb is looking to open the lines of communication between the Junction City Police Department and community members.

Chief Lamb plans to walk through neighborhoods monthly and hold quarterly meetings in the four quadrants of the city, listening to residents’ concerns, and then providing updates at the following meetings.

During each of the Chief’s Walk, Chief Lamb will be joined by supervisors who work in that particular part of town, so residents can become familiar with who covers their neighborhood.

“They’re out here all the time, we’re only out here when we get called or when we’re driving through so they are actually the eyes and ears of our community, so them reporting what they’re seeing is a great help to us in fighting crime.” Junction City Police Department, Chief of Police, John Lamb says.

The first Chief’s Advisory Committee meetings will be held in April at four separate locations in Junction City. Updates can be found on the Junction City Police Department Facebook page.

Attached you will find the locations, dates, and times for the Chief's Advisory, Council (CAC) meetings. At these... Posted by Junction City, Kansas Police Department on Thursday, January 28, 2021

