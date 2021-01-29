Chiefs fullback surprises local cancer fighter with Super Bowl tickets

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State senior Jace Ward had no idea he’d be packing his bags for Tampa.

His mom Lisa told him they were hopping on a Zoom call with a hospital to take an exit survey. Little did he know, CBS’ Jay Feely was there to surprise him with two tickets to the Super Bowl from Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman.

“I got a little buddy of mine, his name is Anthony Sherman, he plays fullback for the Chiefs, and he wants to give you two tickets,” Feely said on the call.

“You’re lying right now. Are you serious? The Shermanator wants to give me tickets?” Jace said. “This is a dream come true.”

In the spring of 2019, Jace began experiencing trouble with his vision after a car accident.

Following an MRI and multiple rounds of tests, doctors diagnosed him with DIPG: an aggressive, inoperable brain tumor that affects a person’s ability to walk, talk, use their hands and swallow.

“I asked the doctor very clearly, ‘So how long do I have?’ He looked at my mom, made sure it was okay with her to tell me, and he said, ‘Normally, it’s about six to nine months,’” Jace recalled.

Today, Jace has more than doubled that.

Thanks to two groundbreaking clinical trials — one of which he was the first-ever patient worldwide — his tumor has shrunk by 25-percent.

“Now is a time more than ever that we should be hopeful in DIPG, because there’s a lot of new technology,” Jace said. “The monster that we face is not dead yet, but there’s reason to be extremely hopeful for the future.”

He’ll celebrate two years this spring. It’s a milestone just five-percent of DIPG patients see.

But, before then, he has a trip to take — and history to witness.

“I cannot express how much it means to go to the Super Bowl,” Jace said. “As a lifelong Chiefs fan, I’ve probably watched over 100 games with my dad. So going to the big one, going to the Super Bowl, it’s gonna be so incredible.”

Jace will take his dad with him to the game. He’ll also get to be on a CBS Super Bowl production Zoom meeting with Feely, Tony Romo and Patrick Mahomes.

For more information on how to support fighters of DIPG, you can find resources here and here.

