48 new positive COVID-19 cases identified in Riley Co.

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Since the last report on Wednesday, January 27th, the Riley County Health Department has identified 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 32 more individuals are now considered to be recovered.

Seven COVID-19 positive patients are being cared for at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, with two patients currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Phase Two clinics will continue to vaccinate people aged 65 and older and will expand to include other eligible individuals. People from Phase 1 will continue to receive the second “booster” dose during this time as well.

Notifications for vaccination clinics will continue to be sent out to the individuals who have registered through the County’s website. Links to more information and the forms to be completed before the vaccine clinic will be included in the notice.

More than 10,000 people in Riley County have registered to receive the vaccine. Riley County Health Officials encourage all residents to register for the vaccine. Registration must be completed for each individual.

Phase 1 includes:

Healthcare workers

Long Term Care Facilities

Emergency Medical Services

Phase 2 includes:

Adults 65 and Older

First Responders

K-12 Teachers and Staff

Licensed Child Care, Preschools, After School Care, Child Care Licensing Staff

Emergency Shelter and Domestic Violence Homes, Adult Group Care Homes, Residential Treatment Centers, Adult, and Child Protective Services

Riley County Statistics for Friday 29th:

Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 5,934

Total number of active cases: 311

Total number recovered: 5593

Total number of deaths: 30

No out-of-pocket fees will be assessed for COVID-19 testing provided by KDHE. WellHealth will continue to offer free saliva-based testing, as part of the Kansas Unified Testing Strategy. WellHealth testing is available Monday through Saturday, except holidays and severe weather days.

Appointments for WellHealth testing are recommended and can be done online at GoGetTested.com/Kansas.

*SEVERE MEDICAL CONDITIONS being considered in Phase 2: Cancer, chronic kidney disease, obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, down syndrome, heart conditions such as cardiomyopathies, immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant, type 2 diabetes mellitus, sickle cell disease, pregnancy, asthma - moderate to severe, cerebrovascular disease - affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain, cystic fibrosis, immunocompromised state - weakened immune system from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines, neurologic conditions such as dementia, liver disease, pulmonary fibrosis - have damaged or scarred lung tissues, thalassemia - a type of blood disorder, type 1 diabetes mellitus

Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, can be found at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus. For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability can be found online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions Additional questions can be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov

