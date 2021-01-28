Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Alejandro, Marrina, and Damian

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, 13 NEWS is committed to kids who need a forever family. We call them our Wednesday’s Children. This week, we introduce you to a sibling trio who hopes their small family can join a larger, adoptive one.

Alejandro, Marrina and Damian are active children, and want to be adopted together by a family who will love and support them, while providing structure and stability.

The oldest is Alejandro, who’s 11. He’s a sweet and funny kid who likes to hang-out with friends and play sports – especially baseball, basketball and football. Plus, he likes to ride his bike - and is good at doing tricks! You can often find him playing x-box and listening to music. He’s a self-starter who loves to help people and build things!

Next in line is 9-year-old Marrina. She is a smart, compassionate gal who likes to help others. She likes to read and jump on the trampoline – but her “passion” is art. Marrina loves to color and draw. She also likes to do puzzles and watch movies.

The youngest of the trio is Damian, who’s 7 years old. He’s active, friendly and quite adventurous. Damian enjoys playing soccer and x-box plus he likes to ride his bike. Damian is a good listener and gets along well with others.

All three have big dreams: Alejandro wants to be a police officer, Marrina a massage therapist, and Damian a firefighter. Until then, they need the love and support of a special family.

If you’d like more information on the trio, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

