’Value Them Both’ abortion amendment to appear on 2022 ballots

Lawmakers and lobbyists gather on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse in support of the Value Them Both Amendment on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Lawmakers and lobbyists gather on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse in support of the Value Them Both Amendment on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
By John Hanna
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republican legislators in Kansas have put a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on the ballot for the state’s August 2022 primary election.

The Senate approved the measure Thursday on a 28-11 vote that gave abortion opponents one more vote than the two-thirds majority they needed. The House approved the measure last week.

Approval by a simple majority of voters would change the Kansas Constitution. The measure would overturn a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision that found that access to abortion is a “fundamental” right. It would not be an abortion ban, but would allow lawmakers to enact one if the U.S. Supreme Court allowed it.

