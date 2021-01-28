UWGT makes changes to grant programs due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka has been forced to make some changes to its grant programs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The United of Greater Topeka says the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have forced it to make temporary changes to its impact work timeline and grant process. It said to support its current grant partners through the remainder of the pandemic and the anticipated recovery, it will limit impact grant investments through the 2022-2023 fiscal year to partners with existing grants.

According to UWGT, the change does not affect the Basic Needs grants. It said those requests for proposal will continue to be open to all Shawnee and Jefferson Co. nonprofit agencies.

UWGT said over the first 10 years of impact grants, initiatives were awarded for a 3-year cycle. It said the current cycle ends June 30, 2021, and was the last of three cycles planned under the Community Impact strategic plan.

According to the organization, almost every program currently supported with its impact grants has been seriously impacted by COVID-19. It said school interventions, job readiness training and financial stability programs have been forced to adapt to virtual formats or reduce capacity. It said it has worked with all partners to modify program expectations to bests support the children, teens, adults and families it serves.

UWGT said while the community has remained supportive with individual donations and workplace campaigns, it has pledged to remain fiscally cautious. It said the potential decrease in donations that support impact work has prompted the conservative move to limit new grant applications.

According to UWGT, had COVID-19 not intervened, it would have already completed a new round of strategic planning and revised impact goals and strategies. It said new proposals would have been requested and grants awarded. However, it said such a drastic change in the current environment felt unrealistic and unwise to those who guide its work.

Instead, the organization said the board supported staff recommendations to provide a shortened concept paper application process to existing impact grant partners for the next two fiscal years. It said the process allows continuity of support for critical programs while also helping each partner refocus resources in ways to best handle the pandemic response and recovery.

UWGT said the pause in new impact work will give the community time to assess and address the damage from COVID-19 before committing to new impact goals.

“Honestly, so many of our partners are still feeling their way through the pandemic,” said Brett Martin, Vice President of Community Impact. “Everything seems to be in constant flux, so flexibility has been really important. Trying to impose a new framework on our impact grants felt impossible and unwise when we took into account that we haven’t yet felt the full impact of COVID on our community and on the overall support system. We are doing everything we can to make sure our partners get the resources they need to keep helping people. The changes we have settled on give us the best balance of responsiveness and responsibility to our community and our donors.”

According to the organization, existing impact partners will submit concept papers in February. It said it will work with all partners to maximize the benefit of each initiative and support partners in continuing to adapt to the ongoing pandemic.

UWGT said its Basic Needs grants, for food, medical, rent and utility assistance, as well as safety from domestic violence, have operated under a separate grant process for the past 10 years. It said to better mesh these critical support systems with long-term impact goals, bask needs grants will soon become a formal component of its Financial Stability work.

Martin said the change showed an evolution of the way UWGT views the continuation of financial stability.

“We recognize that our Basic Needs investments are critical supports for individuals and families in crisis,” he said. “Moving Basic Needs into our Financial Stability work is a natural fit. Sometimes people need these emergency supports to reinforce their family budgets before taking larger steps toward financial stability and, eventually, prosperity.”

According to UWGT, starting in the spring of 2021, Basic Needs grants will be awarded on a 2-year cycle, instead of the previous 1-year model. It said this change will provide more stability to partners and reduce the work that comes with annual applications. It said it will release more information the upcoming Basic Needs Request for Proposals in early February.

