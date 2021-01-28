TPD arrests two people in separate stolen vehicle incidents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested two people Wednesday morning in separate incidents involving stolen vehicles.

48-year-old Leondrin Sanders is accused of stealing a car that was left alone while running. Officers found him, in the stolen vehicle, near SW 3rd and Fillmore.

36-year-old Matthew Zarazua-Flores is accused of stealing from the Dollar General on NE Sardou. Police found him near 4th and Leland, in a vehicle reported stolen out of Lawrence.

