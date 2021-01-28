Advertisement

Topeka hospital board, fundraisers get vaccine shots early

Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Members of the Stormont Vail Health board and its fundraising board received COVID-19 vaccinations during the first phase of the Kansas vaccination rollout, which was intended for people at greater risk for infection, hospital officials confirmed.

Phase 1 of the vaccination plan focused on nursing homes and health care workers. The state’s second phase includes assisted living centers, teachers, firefighters, police and others who risk exposure because they work closely with many people.

State health officials said fundraising boards were not part of Phase 1, and state and federal guidelines do not include hospital board members, The Kansas News Service reported.

Stormont Vail Health workers who see patients got the vaccinations first, spokesman Matt Lara said.

He said board members received the shots because they govern the hospital and its daily operations.

“For us, our team members include … our boards,” Lara said. “So, yes, the foundation board did receive the vaccine.”

He said state health officials agreed the hospital could give vaccines to its team.

A spokeswoman for the state health department told the Kansas News Service “we would direct you to the specific hospital for how they made the determination” to vaccinate board members.

Stormont Vail’s tax forms indicate that hospital board members spend an average of three hours a week on their duties, and that members of the Stormont Vail Foundation — the hospital’s fundraising group — work one hour a week.

Stormont Vail CEO Robert Kenagy said in an update this week that the hospital began Phase 2 on Monday by giving priority to those over the age of 74.

“We are in a situation currently where demand for the vaccine is greater than supply,” he wrote. “We are working diligently to get the vaccine supply we receive into the arms of our community members as safely and quickly as possible.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is seeking identifying information for Jane Doe 43.
FBI seeks identifying information for Jane Doe 43
TPD is investigating a shooting at the Sonic on Hwy 24 and Rochester Rd.
UPDATE: 2 N. Topeka Sonic employees wounded in shooting away from restaurant
Peter Lewis Whitebird, a Topeka pastor and an award-winning Christian country singer and...
Topeka pastor who also was singer-songwriter dies Tuesday from COVID-19
Jane Doe 43 has been identified and found.
FBI identifies, locates Jane Doe 43
Erin Locke was unanimously voted into the position of Shawnee County Health Officer.
Shawnee Co. gets a new health officer

Latest News

Kansas Statehouse
Center for Kansas Studies to host annual Kansas Day lecture
Cornerstone of Topeka, Inc. to host ribbon-cutting on new affordable housing development
Shawnee Co. Board of Health amends order to extend bar and restaurant hours
Winfield Correctional Facility
COVID-19 variants not found in Winfield Correctional Facility