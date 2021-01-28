Thursday forecast: Warmer temperatures to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a couple cold days in the 20s, temperatures get back above freezing today. The biggest question is how quickly clouds clear out. Cloud cover is the biggest uncertainty today and tomorrow and unless there’s still a couple inches of snow in a particular location shouldn’t have a major impact on temperatures.

Those that do have a thick snowpack combined with cloud cover, highs may be around 10° colder than the 8 day indicates. Those with less snow, any clouds may have about a 5° impact and staying cooler than expected. No matter what temperatures will be warmer than the last couple days. Bottom line: 30s and 40s today, 40s and even 50s tomorrow.

The next storm system will come through late Friday night into Saturday in the form of rain which will help to melt most if not all the leftover snow. The biggest question with this storm system is how quickly will the precipitation exit and how quickly will a cold front push through. This will answer the question on if there’s going to be some areas that have a rain/snow mix or if it remains all rain. As of now models are leaning toward just rain and even if there is some winter precipitation mixing in, impacts and accumulation will be minimal if any at all.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs will range from low 30s north due to more clouds and thicker snowpack with low 40s near I-35. Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds SE/S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Will go mostly sunny for now but will re-evaluate the cloud coverage tomorrow on if there will be more clouds than currently expecting. Regardless it’ll be warmer with highs in the low 40s north and low 50s south. Winds S 10-20 mph.

Temperatures remain above freezing Friday night so even if precipitation were to begin before sunrise on Saturday, it’ll still be rain. With rain continuing all day Saturday highs will struggle to warm. Some models are still hinting at highs able to warm up in the low 50s but find that hard to believe unless there are breaks in the rain. Even the 48° from the 8 day may be too warm.

With a cold front late Saturday into Saturday night, this will bring a cooler Sunday with highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds will be stronger vs Saturday with gusts around 25 mph.

Next week will be quiet to start out and highs warmer, closer to 50° before a strong cold front pushes through on Thursday (at least according to one model). The 8 day is currently based on the cold bias model so will fine tune next week’s forecast as needed in the coming days.

Taking Action:

Watch out for slick roads especially if patchy fog is able to develop not only this morning but tomorrow morning as well.

Rain is likely on Saturday, the question is how long will the rain last Saturday night and will there be a wintry mix before moving out of the area. Check back in the coming days for updates.



