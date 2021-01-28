Advertisement

Space Heaters: More dangerous than you think

What you should know if you own a space heater.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department wants to remind you that space heaters can be one of the most dangerous items in your home.

Fire officials say Tuesday’s fire on NE Emmett St. was caused by a space heater. The fire resulted in $25,000 worth of structural damage and contents loss. Two pets were also killed in the fire.

Public Safety Officer, Alan Stahl, says the city sees many space heater related fires every year resulting in thousands of dollars of damages and even deaths.

If you use a space heater, keep them out of reach of children and pets, and put them in an open space, away from combustible items. Manufactures say to place the heaters at least 6 ft. away from any other item in your home.

Stahl says newer space heaters have tons of safety features, but you still need to be present when it’s on, and never plug it into an extension cord because extension cords can overheat and burn from the high voltage of the heater.

If you begin to notice smoke coming from your space heater, fire officials say to unplug it immediately and if you see flames, call 911. Stahl says it’s critical to have and maintain a working smoke detector in your home year long.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a shooting at the Sonic on Hwy 24 and Rochester Rd.
UPDATE: 2 N. Topeka Sonic employees wounded in shooting away from restaurant
Topeka police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy Monday...
Teen in critical condition after Monday night shooting in East Topeka
The FBI is seeking identifying information for Jane Doe 43.
FBI seeks identifying information for Jane Doe 43
(Jefferson Co. Jail)
Topeka man arrested in Jefferson Co.
First Alert Snow Tonight
Tuesday forecast: Cold today with snow tonight

Latest News

Space Heaters: More dangerous than you think
Space Heaters: More dangerous than you think
Darrell D. Levi has been charged with one count of distributing or intent to distribute meth...
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against one for distribution of meth
Rain chance this weekend
Wednesday night forecast: Freezing Fog chance tonight
Kansas Department of Labor
KDOL to set up new security system to fight unemployment insurance fraud