Space Heaters: More dangerous than you think

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department wants to remind you that space heaters can be one of the most dangerous items in your home.

Fire officials say Tuesday’s fire on NE Emmett St. was caused by a space heater. The fire resulted in $25,000 worth of structural damage and contents loss. Two pets were also killed in the fire.

Public Safety Officer, Alan Stahl, says the city sees many space heater related fires every year resulting in thousands of dollars of damages and even deaths.

If you use a space heater, keep them out of reach of children and pets, and put them in an open space, away from combustible items. Manufactures say to place the heaters at least 6 ft. away from any other item in your home.

Stahl says newer space heaters have tons of safety features, but you still need to be present when it’s on, and never plug it into an extension cord because extension cords can overheat and burn from the high voltage of the heater.

If you begin to notice smoke coming from your space heater, fire officials say to unplug it immediately and if you see flames, call 911. Stahl says it’s critical to have and maintain a working smoke detector in your home year long.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.