SNCO Health Department issues new order for sports and athletic activities

Shawnee County’s Interim Health Officer, Dr. Dennis Cooley, has adopted new changes to local requirements for sports and athletic activities.(WIBW)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s Interim Health Officer, Dr. Dennis Cooley, has adopted new changes to local requirements for sports and athletic activities.

The order allows sports and athletic activities as long as it follows the social distancing and mass gathering rules. Spectators of the events should also follow mass gathering rules.

The order also keeps the limit of players at a combined 25 between the two teams.

Mask wearing is mandatory if the person is not participating in the competition.

The order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 26, 2021.

