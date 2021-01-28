Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard shows almost out of uncontrolled zone

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Scorecard is down to 17, which is right at the edge of the uncontrolled zone.

The Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 shows an overall score of 17, which is one point into the uncontrolled zone. To be in the high zone, the county would need a score of 16.

According to the Scorecard, the number of new cases in the county for the week of Jan. 17 to Jan. 23 was 604, which is down from the previous week’s 752.

The scorecard shows the trend in case incidence for Shawnee Co. is still decreasing by 19.7%. It shows the percent positive test is also trending downward to 7.4%, which is in the moderate zone.

According to the scorecard, the county’s percentage of new cases with no known source of infection is still uncontrolled at 77% and the hospital occupancy rate is 90.4%. It also shows the strain on the public health system capacity is at 20.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.