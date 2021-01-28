Advertisement

Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard shows almost out of uncontrolled zone

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Scorecard is down to 17, which is right at the edge of the uncontrolled zone.

The Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 shows an overall score of 17, which is one point into the uncontrolled zone. To be in the high zone, the county would need a score of 16.

According to the Scorecard, the number of new cases in the county for the week of Jan. 17 to Jan. 23 was 604, which is down from the previous week’s 752.

The scorecard shows the trend in case incidence for Shawnee Co. is still decreasing by 19.7%. It shows the percent positive test is also trending downward to 7.4%, which is in the moderate zone.

According to the scorecard, the county’s percentage of new cases with no known source of infection is still uncontrolled at 77% and the hospital occupancy rate is 90.4%. It also shows the strain on the public health system capacity is at 20.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a shooting at the Sonic on Hwy 24 and Rochester Rd.
UPDATE: 2 N. Topeka Sonic employees wounded in shooting away from restaurant
The FBI is seeking identifying information for Jane Doe 43.
FBI seeks identifying information for Jane Doe 43
Peter Lewis Whitebird, a Topeka pastor and an award-winning Christian country singer and...
Topeka pastor who also was singer-songwriter dies Tuesday from COVID-19
Police say a 17-year-old boy was in serious-but-stable condition at a local hospital Wednesday...
Shooting victim, 17, remains in serious-but-stable condition, police say
COVID-19 nearly beat Ardith Griffin, but she says divine intervention has her making an amazing...
Fight and Faith: Topeka woman makes incredible comeback from COVID-19

Latest News

Jane Doe 43 has been identified and found.
FBI identifies, locates Jane Doe 43
A Tuesday night shooting in which two victims showed up at the Sonic Drive-In restaurant in...
Police say Tuesday night shooting in North Topeka was accidental in nature
Shawnee Co. gets a new health officer
Shawnee County’s Interim Health Officer, Dr. Dennis Cooley, has adopted new changes to local...
SNCO Health Department issues new order for sports and athletic activities