Shawnee Co. Board of Health amends order to extend bar and restaurant hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local health order that was issued for Shawnee County on Thursday morning has been amended to extend hours for bars and restaurants.

The Shawnee County Board of Health has amended the local health order to include changes that Interim Health Officer Dennis Cooley made on Thursday morning. The new rules were changed to extend bar and restaurant hours until 11 p.m.

The changes also include reducing the seating size in bars and restaurants from 10 people to 8 people, which aligns with rules in Wyandotte and Johnson counties.

The new health order will expire on Feb. 12 and will be reviewed on Feb. 11.

