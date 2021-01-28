Sen. Marshall weighs in on Robinhood debate
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has tweeted his thoughts about the Robinhood debate.
Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says Kansas-based company AMC Entertainment has been blackballed by popular trading apps.
Kansas-based company @AMCTheatres has been shutout by popular trading apps like @RobinhoodApp and others. I’m not an attorney, but something isn’t right here. We need to look into this.— Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 28, 2021
Sen. Marshall’s woes echo those of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). For what could be the first time, Cruz agreed with Ocasio-Cortez in a tweet about the subject.
Fully agree. 👇 https://t.co/rW38zfLYGh— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 28, 2021
The popular investment and trading app Robinhood said it is moving to restrict trading in GameStop stock as well as AMC Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nokia, Express Inc., Koss Corp. and Naked Brand Group.
