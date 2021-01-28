Advertisement

Sen. Marshall weighs in on Robinhood debate

Popular trading app Robinhood has restricted trading for AMC Entertainment and more.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has tweeted his thoughts about the Robinhood debate.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says Kansas-based company AMC Entertainment has been blackballed by popular trading apps.

Sen. Marshall’s woes echo those of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). For what could be the first time, Cruz agreed with Ocasio-Cortez in a tweet about the subject.

The popular investment and trading app Robinhood said it is moving to restrict trading in GameStop stock as well as AMC Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nokia, Express Inc., Koss Corp. and Naked Brand Group.

