Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Ethan Rottinghaus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Shawnee Heights’ Ethan Rottinghaus.

Rottinghaus is a dual-sport athlete for the Thunderbirds: bowling and golf.

He maintains a 4.16 GPA and is involved in a slate of extracurricular activities including Boy Scouts, Model United Nations, and International Club.

Up next, he plays on attending Wichita State to study mechanical engineering.

