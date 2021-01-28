Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Ethan Rottinghaus

Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Shawnee Heights’ Ethan Rottinghaus.

Rottinghaus is a dual-sport athlete for the Thunderbirds: bowling and golf.

He maintains a 4.16 GPA and is involved in a slate of extracurricular activities including Boy Scouts, Model United Nations, and International Club.

Up next, he plays on attending Wichita State to study mechanical engineering.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

