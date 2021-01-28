Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Ethan Rottinghaus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Shawnee Heights’ Ethan Rottinghaus.
Rottinghaus is a dual-sport athlete for the Thunderbirds: bowling and golf.
He maintains a 4.16 GPA and is involved in a slate of extracurricular activities including Boy Scouts, Model United Nations, and International Club.
Up next, he plays on attending Wichita State to study mechanical engineering.
