Report: Middle Tennessee set to hire KU offensive coordinator

Kansas has relieved Les Koenning of his duties and promoted Brent Dearmon as the new offensive...
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s offensive coordinator is leaving his position for the same role at Middle Tennessee, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported Wednesday.

Brent Dearmon was promoted to OC and quarterbacks coach at KU in October 2019 after joining Les Miles’ staff as a senior offensive consultant in January that year.

The Jayhawks finished the 2020 season 0-9 and last in the Big 12.

Kansas Athletics has not confirmed the departure of Dearmon.

