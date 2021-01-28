Report: Middle Tennessee set to hire KU offensive coordinator

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s offensive coordinator is leaving his position for the same role at Middle Tennessee, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported Wednesday.

Brent Dearmon was promoted to OC and quarterbacks coach at KU in October 2019 after joining Les Miles’ staff as a senior offensive consultant in January that year.

The Jayhawks finished the 2020 season 0-9 and last in the Big 12.

Kansas Athletics has not confirmed the departure of Dearmon.

#MiddleTennessee is set to hire #Kansas OC Brent Dearmon for the same role, sources tell @ClowESPN and me. MTSU had vacancy after Tony Franklin’s retirement. Dearmon was promoted to OC at Kansas in October 2019. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.