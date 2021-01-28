Police say Tuesday night shooting in North Topeka was accidental in nature

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Tuesday night shooting in which police were called to a North Topeka restaurant after two people showed up with gunshot wounds is believed to have been accidental in nature, authorities said.

Officers were sent around 7 p.m. Tuesday to the Sonic Drive-In at 635 N.W. US-24 after receiving a report of two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds at that location.

Both individuals were said to have injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Police said the incident was determined to have occurred at another location and the victims then drove to the Sonic restaurant.

One victim was transported by American Medical Response ambulance with what were described as minor injuries. The other victim was treated and released at the scene.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen on Thursday said “all parties involved have been identified” and that the shooting is believed to have been accidental in nature.

The case is being forwarded to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges in connection with weapons violations.

