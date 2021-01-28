Advertisement

Oklahoma woman killed Wednesday in Russell County crash

A 24-year-old Oklahoma woman was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Russell...
A 24-year-old Oklahoma woman was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Russell County in west-central Kansas, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma woman was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Russell County in west-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday about 5 miles east of the city of Russell.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Jeep sport utility vehicle was traveling west on I-70 when the driver lost control on the wet and slushy roadway. The vehicle then entered the median and rolled before coming tor est on its wheels in the eastbound lane.

The driver, Miyotzi A. Jemenez, 24, of Sperry, Okla., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Jemenez wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Jeep, Rosa Stacy Bernal, 24, of Haskell, Okla., was transported to Russell Regional Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Bernal was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a shooting at the Sonic on Hwy 24 and Rochester Rd.
UPDATE: 2 N. Topeka Sonic employees wounded in shooting away from restaurant
The FBI is seeking identifying information for Jane Doe 43.
FBI seeks identifying information for Jane Doe 43
Peter Lewis Whitebird, a Topeka pastor and an award-winning Christian country singer and...
Topeka pastor who also was singer-songwriter dies Tuesday from COVID-19
Police say a 17-year-old boy was in serious-but-stable condition at a local hospital Wednesday...
Shooting victim, 17, remains in serious-but-stable condition, police say
COVID-19 nearly beat Ardith Griffin, but she says divine intervention has her making an amazing...
Fight and Faith: Topeka woman makes incredible comeback from COVID-19

Latest News

A Colorado man suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning when the car he was driving...
Colorado man seriously injured when vehicle rear-ends snow plow on I-70 in western Kansas
Central Topeka Grocery Oasis group mails survey to local residents
The Central Topeka Grocery Oasis group mailed a survey to local residents this past week as it...
Central Topeka Grocery Oasis group sends survey seeking input from local residents
Rain returns Saturday
Warming up