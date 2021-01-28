Oklahoma woman killed Wednesday in Russell County crash

RUSSELL, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma woman was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Russell County in west-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday about 5 miles east of the city of Russell.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Jeep sport utility vehicle was traveling west on I-70 when the driver lost control on the wet and slushy roadway. The vehicle then entered the median and rolled before coming tor est on its wheels in the eastbound lane.

The driver, Miyotzi A. Jemenez, 24, of Sperry, Okla., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Jemenez wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Jeep, Rosa Stacy Bernal, 24, of Haskell, Okla., was transported to Russell Regional Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Bernal was wearing a seat belt.

