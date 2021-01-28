Advertisement

KBI issues Amber Alert for two girls out of KCK

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations has issued an Amber Alert for two young Black girls out of Kansas City, Kansas.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigations has issued an Amber Alert for two young Black girls out of Kansas City, Kansas.(KBI)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:54 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigations has issued an Amber Alert for two young Black girls out of Kansas City, Kansas.

Lauren Smith, 4, and London Johnson were last seen at a gas station in the 3800 block of Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, KS.

Both were last seen wearing pink jackets. Lauren is about three feet tall with hair styled in a small afro, and London is about four feet, three inches tall with hair styled in a large afro.

The suspect is an unidentified black male, who is about 5′8″ and 250 lbs. He was last seen driving a 2012 White Ford Fusion with tinted windows, damage to the front passenger side, and has a large bumper sticker in the rear window.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call the KCKPD 913-596-3000.

