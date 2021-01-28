K-State men’s basketball picks up largest-deficit loss since 1934
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (WIBW) - Kansas State picked up their worst loss since 1934, falling by 48 points to No. 2 Baylor in Waco, 107-59.
The second-worst loss in 1934 came to Oklahoma, 68-21.
It took K-State nearly 14 minutes to hit double-figures Wednesday night as No. 2 Baylor rolled to a 35-point first half lead. Freshman Nijel Pack was the only Wildcat to score in double digits with 11 points on 3-10 shooting.
This marks K-State’s seventh-straight loss. The last time the Wildcats won was nearly a month ago against Omaha (Dec. 29).
