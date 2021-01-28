K-State men’s basketball picks up largest-deficit loss since 1934

WACO, Texas (WIBW) - Kansas State picked up their worst loss since 1934, falling by 48 points to No. 2 Baylor in Waco, 107-59.

The second-worst loss in 1934 came to Oklahoma, 68-21.

It took K-State nearly 14 minutes to hit double-figures Wednesday night as No. 2 Baylor rolled to a 35-point first half lead. Freshman Nijel Pack was the only Wildcat to score in double digits with 11 points on 3-10 shooting.

This marks K-State’s seventh-straight loss. The last time the Wildcats won was nearly a month ago against Omaha (Dec. 29).

Oof. Not the Wildcats' day.



- K-State loses by 48 to #2 Baylor, worst loss since 1934



- Players took the city bus after theirs broke down



- Bruce Weber had to WALK to the game#KStateMBB pic.twitter.com/vbWBLt6U98 — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) January 28, 2021

