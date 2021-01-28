Advertisement

Gov. Kelly receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Governor Laura Kelly has received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
Governor Laura Kelly has received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine.(Governor Kelly's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is now fully vaccinated.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has gotten her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“Tonight, I was pleased to receive the second dose of the COVID vaccine,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I am extremely thankful for all of our public health workers who are working around the clock to administer these crucial vaccinations and protect Kansans. While there is light at the end of the tunnel, we all must remain vigilant by wearing a mask, social distancing, and following the public health guidance to slow the spread of the virus.”

Gov. Kelly received her first dose on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is seeking identifying information for Jane Doe 43.
FBI seeks identifying information for Jane Doe 43
TPD is investigating a shooting at the Sonic on Hwy 24 and Rochester Rd.
UPDATE: 2 N. Topeka Sonic employees wounded in shooting away from restaurant
Peter Lewis Whitebird, a Topeka pastor and an award-winning Christian country singer and...
Topeka pastor who also was singer-songwriter dies Tuesday from COVID-19
Jane Doe 43 has been identified and found.
FBI identifies, locates Jane Doe 43
Erin Locke was unanimously voted into the position of Shawnee County Health Officer.
Shawnee Co. gets a new health officer

Latest News

Live at Five
Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard
Federal Judge approves Kansas child welfare settlement agreement
Stormont Vail
Topeka hospital board, fundraisers get vaccine shots early
Kansas Statehouse
Center for Kansas Studies to host annual Kansas Day lecture