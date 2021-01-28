FBI identifies, locates Jane Doe 43

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI has identified and located Jane Doe 43.

The FBI said it can confirm that Jane Doe 43 was not found within the FBI Kansas City Divisions territory, however, because it is an ongoing investigation, it will not release any additional information at this time.

