FBI identifies, locates Jane Doe 43

Jane Doe 43 has been identified and found.
Jane Doe 43 has been identified and found.(FBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI has identified and located Jane Doe 43.

After a national search for information regarding the identity of Jane Doe 43, the Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has identified and located her.

The FBI said it can confirm that Jane Doe 43 was not found within the FBI Kansas City Divisions territory, however, because it is an ongoing investigation, it will not release any additional information at this time.

