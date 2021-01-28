Dispute between police department and sheriff’s office results in court filings in Atchison

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A growing dispute between the Atchison Police Department and Atchison County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in court filings, according to KAIR Radio.

Disagreements between the two law enforcement agencies became apparent to the public during the 2020 Atchison county sheriff’s election, KAIR said.

In that election, Jack Laurie was re-elected as Atchison County sheriff.

KAIR says that on Dec. 19, Atchison City Attorney Robert Campbell filed a petition for a Writ of Mandamus in Atchison County District Court.

The Writ of Mandamus, filed on behalf of the city of Atchison, seeks to have the court require Laurie to accept “all prisoners committed to him by lawful police authorities of the city of Atchison, Kansas,” according to KAIR’s report.

The legal filing alleges that Laurie is violating Kansas statute by having “a policy not to accept prisoners brought to the jail by Atchison police officers if they meet or don’t meet certain criteria.”

The petition cited an incident that occurred on Dec. 18 when, according to the filing, a jail captain refused to incarcerate a man arrested in connection with felony domestic battery because the arrested man was naked and acting in a bizarre fashion at the time of his arrest, KAIR reported.

After a “heated exchange,” KAIR says, the arrested man transported by Atchison police to the Doniphan County Jail in Troy, where he remains in custody.

KAIR says that this past Monday, Laurie filed an answer and counter-claim to the petition in which he stated that the city of Atchison, under Police Chief Mike Wilson, “has a history and pattern of neglecting to assess” if suspects “in its custody have serious medical needs” which denies those in custody from promptly obtaining medical care.

Laurie added in his filing that the city of Atchison has a “detour and dump” policy in which it ignores medical needs of arrested individuals and instead takes them to the Atchison County Jail “to dump them there and thereby unlawfully impose those costs upon the county.”

In his filing, KAIR says, Laurie denies both that the city is entitled to relief under the state statute cited in its petition and “that mandaums is an appropriate remedy in these circumstances.”

According to KAIR, Laurie added in his filing that the city’s case “is built upon disputed, distorted facts” and that the city didn’t authorize the suit, with “the claim pursued by its chief of police who prioritizes false notions of fiscal austerity over legal compliance relating to pre-trial detainees.” Laurie’s filing says the claim “is subject to dismissal” on that basis.

