COVID-19 variants not found in Winfield Correctional Facility

Winfield Correctional Facility
Winfield Correctional Facility(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No variants of COVID-19 have been found within Kansas correctional facilities yet.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says it originally examined the Winfield Correctional Facility due to a rapid COVID-19 outbreak. It said when the virus is behaving differently, it has to explore the reasons behind it.

On Thursday afternoon, KDOC confirmed that following testing at the Winfield Correctional Facility, neither of the CDC variants for COVID-19 have been found.

KDOC said it will continue to monitor, evaluate and work with the CDC.

