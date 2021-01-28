Advertisement

Court of Appeals Nominating Commission sends nominee’s name to Gov. for confirmation

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Court of Appeals Nominating has selected its pick for a vacant judgeship and sent the name to Governor Laura Kelly for approval.

The Court of Appeals says its Nominating Commission forwarded Judge Rhonda K. Mason, of Olathe, to Governor Laura Kelly for her consideration to fill the Court of Appeals vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steve Leben on June 27, 2020.

According to the Court, the other two nominees previously submitted to Gov. Kelly for the Leben vacancy are Russell Keller, Fairway, and Lesley Isherwood, Wichita. It said Gov. Kelly will choose among the three nominees and submit an appointee for Senate consent during the 2021 legislative session.

The Court said Judge Mason was appointed by Gov. Sam Brownback to the 10th Judicial District Bench in 2016. It said she serves as a Board Member on the Johnson County Bar Association and is a member of the Kansas Bar Association, the American Judges Association, the Kansas City Bar Association and the National Association of Women Judges. It said Judge Mason earned her bachelor’s degree in history from Oakwood University and her law degree from Washburn University.

According to the Court, Gov. Kelly created the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission in 2020 through Executive Order 20-47. Under Kansas law, it said the Governor appoints judges to the Court of Appeals subject to the consent of the Kansas Senate. It said pursuant to the E.O. when a Court of Appeals appointment does not receive Senate confirmation, the Nominating Commission provides an additional nominee for the Governor’s consideration.

