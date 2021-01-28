Advertisement

Cornerstone of Topeka, Inc. to host ribbon-cutting on new affordable housing development

(Jasmin Adous)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cornerstone of Topeka, Inc. will host a ribbon-cutting for a three-bedroom affordable housing development.

Cornerstone of Topeka, Inc. says it has completed construction on four 3-bedroom duplexes and a single-family home development in Central Topeka in order to continue its efforts to address affordable housing needs in Topeka.

Cornerstone said it will hold a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. at 1131 SW Ln. It said it owns the development and will lease the five housing units as part of its affordable housing program.

According to the organization, Shirley Construction was the General Contractor on the project and it was financed by building loans from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation, the City of Topeka’s Department of Planning and Development and a loan from Community Bank.

“We are always excited to build new affordable housing developments but, this one is special because the project was completed during a pandemic.”  Said Chris Palmer, Cornerstone of Topeka’s Executive Director.

Cornerstone said it is a nonprofit affordable housing provider and developer with 180 housing units in Topeka. It said it is dedicated to providing safe, decent and affordable housing of choice to low- to moderate-income households and revitalizing Topeka neighborhoods.

