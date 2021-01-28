Colorado man seriously injured when vehicle rear-ends snow plow on I-70 in western Kansas

OGALLAH, Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when the car he was driving hit the rear of a snow plow on Interstate 70 in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:30 a.m. Monday on westbound I-70, about two miles east of the town of Ogallah in Trego County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when the driver of a 1998 Honda Civic car lost control of the vehicle, which struck the rear a 2005 International snow plow that was westbound on the highway’s north shoulder.

The driver of the Honda, John Arthur Moorhouse, 27, of Littleton, Colo., was reported to have suffered serious injuries and was transported to Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital in WaKeeney. The patrol said Moorhouse was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the snow plow, Aaron Emmitt Curry, 21, of WaKeeney, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Curry was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.