City of Topeka reopens in-person Municipal Court dockets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will once again hold in-person Municipal Court dockets.

The City of Topeka says the Municipal court will return to in-person court dockets on Monday, Feb. 1. It said all that enter the courthouse will be subject to a temperature check and must properly wear a facemask at all times. Other COVID-19 safety measures include plexiglass in both courtrooms, strict social distancing requirements, UV lighting and hand sanitizer stations.

According to the City, defendants should check the status of their case on the Court’s online public access portal. It said parties can also visit the Court’s website to decide if their matter qualifies for resolution via videoconferencing.

The City said those showing symptoms of COVID-19 or other related illness should contact the Prosecutor’s Office to talk about a continuance of their scheduled court date.

To access the online public portal, click here.

The Municipal Court Clerk’s office can be reached at 785-368-3776, while the City Prosecutor’s Office can be reached at 785-368-3910.

