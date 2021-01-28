Advertisement

Cici’s Pizza filing for Ch. 11 Bankruptcy; Topeka location will stay open

Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Coppell, Texas-based Cici’s Pizza filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on Monday after seeing sales dip in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Many buffet-style restaurants are being hit hard by the pandemic, but Cici’s fans in Topeka need not worry - the location on Wanamaker will remain open.

Owner Raj Gupta says the Bankruptcy does not affect him as a franchise owner, and he intends to stay open as long as Topekans keep coming in for pizza.

