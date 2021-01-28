Center for Kansas Studies to host annual Kansas Day lecture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Center for Kansas Studies will host its annual Kansas Day lecture on Friday, Jan. 29.

The Center for Kansas Studies says it will host its annual Kansas Day lecture on Friday, Jan. 29, at 4 p.m. via Zoom. It said registration is required.

According to the Center, photographers Lori Nix, Kathleen Gerber and Philip Heying will show their work and participate in a panel regarding their work, common threads and concerns within their practices.

The Center said the conversation will be moderated by Danielle C. Head, associate professor of photography and co-director for the Center for Kansas Studies, and Dr. Vanessa Steinroetter, associate professor and chair department of English at Washburn University and co-director for the Center for Kansas Studies.

According to the Center, Nix and Gerber are Brooklyn-based artists that create elaborate dioramas and miniatures captured in photographs that depict a future in which man-made environments have been emptied of human inhabitants and reclaimed by nature. It said Nix grew up in western Kansas and channels a fascination with natural disasters she experienced as a child. It said their collaborative work is included in collections like the Smithsonian Art Museum in Washington, D.C., The Museum of Fine Arts Houston and the Spencer Museum of Art in Lawrence. It said the pair has also illustrated stories for magazines like The New Yorker, New York Times Magazine, Time Magazine, O Magazine, Wired and New York Magazine.

The Center said Heying is a photographer out of Matfield Green, Kan., and was born in 1959 in Kansas City. It said during his college career in Lawrence, he was introduced to William S. Burroughs and jumped into a friendship that lasted until Burroughs death in 1997. It said Burrohgs taught him how art could affect real change, influence human perception and influence cultural patterns. It said Heying recently completed work on A Visual Archaeology of the Anthropocene from Easter Kansas to the High Plains, which is a project that addresses the extraordinary power and consequences of human influence on the ecology of his home region. It said his work has been included in collections like the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and the Spencer Museum of Art.

According to the Center, the annual Kansas Day Presentation is hosted and funded by it and Washburn University’s Mulvane Art Museum, with support from the Washburn University Art Department and WUmester 2021. It said WUmester is an annual event that is meant to foster a university-wide conversation on a diversity-related topic that will change each spring semester. it said the topic for WUmester 2021 is sustainability.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.