With some limitations, Manhattan pools may reopen this summer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s this week in northeast Kansas, most folks probably aren’t giving much thought to swimming in public pools.

But that topic was being discussed at Tuesday’s Manhattan City Commission meeting, according to KMAN Radio.

The Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department is considering bringing back a few aquatic features this summer, though in a limited capacity, KMAN reports.

Under a proposed plan, the CiCo Park Pool and Blue Earth Plaza water features would remain closed while hours at the City Park Pool and Northview Pool would be decreased.

Manhattan Parks and Recreation Superintendent Casey Smithson said staffing shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have hampered his department’s ability to get the pools ready for the summer.

“We generally have spent about 1,000 hours preparing for pools from September to April,” Smithson told Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday, according to KMAN. “I’m at about a 200-hour range right now trying to get ready.

“So if you can look at the gap, I have to have water by April and we’re down about 600 or 800 hours. We’re already behind.”

The city of Manhattan also reduced some parks-related programs in 2020 because of the coronavirus.

