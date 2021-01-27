Advertisement

With some limitations, Manhattan pools may reopen this summer

The city of Manhattan is considering opening two swimming pools this coming summer with some...
The city of Manhattan is considering opening two swimming pools this coming summer with some limitations brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, according to KMAN Radio.(KMAN Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s this week in northeast Kansas, most folks probably aren’t giving much thought to swimming in public pools.

But that topic was being discussed at Tuesday’s Manhattan City Commission meeting, according to KMAN Radio.

The Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department is considering bringing back a few aquatic features this summer, though in a limited capacity, KMAN reports.

Under a proposed plan, the CiCo Park Pool and Blue Earth Plaza water features would remain closed while hours at the City Park Pool and Northview Pool would be decreased.

Manhattan Parks and Recreation Superintendent Casey Smithson said staffing shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have hampered his department’s ability to get the pools ready for the summer.

“We generally have spent about 1,000 hours preparing for pools from September to April,” Smithson told Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday, according to KMAN. “I’m at about a 200-hour range right now trying to get ready.

“So if you can look at the gap, I have to have water by April and we’re down about 600 or 800 hours. We’re already behind.”

The city of Manhattan also reduced some parks-related programs in 2020 because of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is investigating a shooting at the Sonic on Hwy 24 and Rochester Rd.
UPDATE: 2 N. Topeka Sonic employees wounded in shooting away from restaurant
Topeka police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy Monday...
Teen in critical condition after Monday night shooting in East Topeka
(Jefferson Co. Jail)
Topeka man arrested in Jefferson Co.
A space heater was blamed for an early-morning fire that destroyed a home and killed two pets...
Space heater blamed for Tuesday house fire that kills dog, cat in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
First Alert Snow Tonight
Tuesday forecast: Cold today with snow tonight

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
First Alert Cold
Wednesday forecast: Cold today, warmer with sun tomorrow
Warmer days ahead starting tomorrow
Cold today, sun returns tomorrow
1 to 3 inches of snow before sunrise
Tuesday night forecast: Snow ends before sunrise