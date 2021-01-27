Wednesday night forecast: Freezing Fog chance tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After last night’s snow, we are done with snow for a while. The next chance of precipitation is Saturday but it will be rain with temperatures in the 40s. Until then highs will be stuck in the 20s today with cloudy skies before warmer temperatures and sun return tomorrow.

Confidence is fairly high of the overall forecast but a couple things to keep an eye on in the next several days is cloud cover which would impact temperatures. Also the amount of snow will impact temperatures both at night and during the day: The more snow you have, the colder it will be. With the rain on Saturday, that’ll melt all the snow. Speaking of the rain Saturday the question is how quickly will it push out Saturday night before the colder air moves in. This will determine if we have to change the rain in the 8 day on Saturday night to a wintry mix.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. If we can get skies to clear out there may be patchy freezing fog. Lows around 10° in north-central KS to upper teens near I-35. Winds will be light and variable so wind chills shouldn’t be a major factor however any wind could bring a wind chill about 5-7° colder than the temperature.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny (after the potential of fog/clouds in the morning). Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Friday will be warmer with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph. Will go mostly sunny for now but there’s a chance it may be more of a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain will be developing late Friday night into Saturday with lows only cooling down around 40° and with the rain expected for much of the day, that’ll limit warming during the day so 48° from the 8 day may be too warm. If models start to trend drier or at least more hit and miss rain vs steady rain all day, highs could be in the low 50s.

Regardless a cold front pushes through Saturday night which will bring cooler temperatures for Sunday but still slightly above average. How quickly the cold front pushes through and when precipitation moves out of the area will determine if there’s a wintry mix or if it stays all rain for Saturday night.

Next week: Latest models are trending colder (more in the 40s) for Tuesday and Wednesday compared to yesterday so we’ll continue to monitor the trends. Regardless after the weekend’s storm system the next storm system is trending toward Wednesday night into Thursday.

Taking Action:

Roads will be hazardous the next couple days so use caution Rain is likely on Saturday, the question is how long will the rain last Saturday night and will there be a wintry mix before moving out of the area. Check back in the coming days for updates.

