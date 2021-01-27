Advertisement

Washburn Tech East offers new evening classes

Washburn Tech East is now offering two evening classes.
Washburn Tech East is now offering two evening classes.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech is teaching a couple of new classes at its East Topeka campus.

The school has new classes for nursing and for electrical technology, both offered in the evening. Washburn Tech East Director Chaz Havens says the classes work for students who don’t normally have the time to take classes.

“We find that a lot of the people that come into the building are not unemployed, they’re underemployed,” Havens said. “This allows them to work their full-time jobs during the day, and come to get some additional skills to either move up where they are at or find a new career that helps them get out of where they’re at.”

Enrollment for fall classes begins February 1st.

