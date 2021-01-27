Visit Topeka supports the move of state Tourism Division to Commerce Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Reorganization Order to move the state’s Division of Tourism to the Department of Commerce has the support of Topeka’s tourism industry.

Visit Topeka President Sean Dixon believes the change could help shed a stereotype.

“I’ve been in the tourism industry for a long time and I think it’s made significant contributions to economic development there’s often a misconception that we’re the department of fun and games when we support thousands of jobs,” he said Tuesday.

“We feel like it helps bring tourism up to a level of recognition I think it deserves as an economic driver does our community.”

Dixon said the move can help shift the attitude people have about local attractions.

“To frame our developments like the Evergy Plaza development downtown in terms of their economic development and what that means to the overall economy to our job sectors, this move helps standardize that to normalize that across the state,” he said.

“This is going to strengthen our ability to make arguments and the cases that we feel like people should be visiting here that Topeka is a destination.”

Dixon hopes the change can give more economic support to the tourism industry as it navigates the pandemic.

“It is my hope as an advocate for tourism, tourism spending and investment that this decision helps them establish themselves as further recipients for spending down the road,” he said.

“They can help market Kansas throughout the Midwest and throughout the country not only a place as leisure fun but a place to meet and to play sports and to do all those things that exist in the leisure and hospitality sector.”

He believes Topeka can also boost its self-esteem.

“I’m hoping more than anything that Topeka itself can recognize itself as a destination, that people want to come here to have fun to play sports and conduct business and more people that recognize that the more opportunities will open up that increase that recognition,” he said.

“Any move that puts the spotlight on travel and tourism as what we can do to move things forward foe our sector is certainly welcome and this move I think is one step closer in the right direction.”

Kelly’s proposal would move the division away from the Department of Wildlife and Parks.

The division was housed in the Department of Commerce until 2011.

According to the Governor’s Office, Kelly’s Executive Reorganization order will go into effect July 1st unless the state senate or house adopts a resolution disapproving it.

