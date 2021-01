TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking to identify two people involved in a case of aggravated battery and theft.

TPD wants to find the two people pictured in relation to an incident that occurred January 8 in the 1900 block of Wanamaker Rd.

If you recognize them, call or email TPD.

We need your help identifying the people pictured below in reference to an aggravated battery and theft investigation... Posted by Topeka Police Department on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

