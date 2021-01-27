Shooting victim, 17, remains in serious-but-stable condition, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen who was shot Monday night on the city’s east side remained in serious-but-stable condition Wednesday at a local hospital, according to Topeka police officials.

The name of the victim, a 17-year-old boy, wasn’t being released because he is a minor, police officials said.

around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of S.E. 8th Avenue. The location was just east of S.E. 8th Avenue and Branner Trafficway.

Topeka police officers responding to the shooting found the teen suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police officials said Tuesday that “involved parties have been uncooperative with investigators” who are working to determine where the shooting occurred.

No arrests had been reported as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

