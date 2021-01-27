Advertisement

Shawnee Co. DA files charges against one for distribution of meth

Darrell D. Levi has been charged with one count of distributing or intent to distribute meth and four counts of aggravated child endangerment.(TPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay has filed charges against an alleged methamphetamine dealer.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Darrell Dwayne Levi for distribution of methamphetamine.

According to Kagay, on Jan. 22, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at 2847 SE Illinois in Topeka. He said Levi was taken into custody at the scene and four children were removed from the home.

Kagay said on Wednesday that as a result of the investigation, his office has now filed five felony charges: Distribution or Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine over 100 grams, and four counts of Aggravated Endangering a Child.

According to Kagay, Levi remains in custody and is being held on a $20,000 bond. He said Levi’s case is set for a scheduling conference on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of the case. Anyone with information related to the case should immediately report that information to law enforcement.

