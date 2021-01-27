Advertisement

Sen. Moran discusses efforts to bring more COVID vaccines to Kansas

United States Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) questions US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin...
United States Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) questions US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin as he testifies before the US Senate Committee on Appropriations during the hearing to review the fiscal year 2018 budget request for the US Department of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. ' NO WIRE SERVICE ' Photo by: Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli and Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran called in to Wednesday’s University of Kansas Health System COVID-19 briefing to discuss what he’s doing in Washington DC to get more doses of the vaccine to Kansas.

Moran says after speaking with health officials across the state, he found the biggest concern they have is not knowing when the next shipment of the vaccine will arrive.

While the federal government is working to increase states’ weekly doses, Moran says it’s important to examine whether the problem is with manufacturing capacity, or the logistics of getting the vaccine distributed.

He also spoke about President Biden’s proposed new COVID relief package, calling many of its items “controversial.” He added the economic well-being of the country relies on getting people vaccinated and slowing the spread of the virus.

