Sens. Marshall, Moran fight to keep WOTUS repealed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall is fighting to keep a Trump Administration U.S. water rule in place instead of allowing President Biden to repeal it and keep the Obama-era WOTUS rule.

Senator Roger Marshall says he is helping to lead an effort on a Senate resolution that expresses the need for the Senate to stand with workers, farmers, manufacturers and businesses by upholding the Trump Administration’s Navigable Waters Protection rule, which replaced the Obama-era Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.

“As Kansas farmers, ranchers, businesses and even municipalities know all too well, WOTUS dramatically expanded the reach of the federal government with minimal improvements in water quality. The Trump Administration’s Navigable Waters Protection rule served as a tremendous relief to Kansans and provided the regulatory certainty we need to grow,” said Senator Marshall. “Members of our state’s agriculture community spent the better part of the last decade trying to operate under the burdensome and uninformed regulations imposed by the Obama administration with WOTUS – we can’t allow the Biden Administration take us backward yet again.”

According to Sen. Marshall, supporters of the resolution include Senators Joni Ernst (Iowa) Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Deb Fischer (Neb.), Ben Sasse (Neb.), Jerry Moran (Kan.), Shelley Moore Capito (W. Va.), Kevin Cramer (N.D.), John Hoeven (N.D.), Mike Rounds (S.D.), James Risch (Idaho), John Barrasso (Wyo.), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Steve Daines (Mont.), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), Josh Hawley (Mo.), Roy Blunt (Mo.), Thom Tillis (N.C.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Tom Cotton (Ark.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.), Roger Wicker (Miss.), Rand Paul (Ky.), Mike Crapo (Idaho), Mike Braun (Ind.), and Ron Johnson (Wis.).

“Repealing the Trump administration’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule will reinstate burdensome regulations on Kansas farmers, ranchers and small businesses,” said Sen. Moran. “This commonsense rule promotes clean water for our communities and families while respecting private property rights and providing certainty for landowners. We’ve already seen the damage and confusion caused by the Obama-era WOTUS rule, and returning to that standard is unacceptable.”

Marshall said in 2015, the Obama Administration finalized a rule that expanded the definition of the Waters of the U.S., giving the federal government authority to regulate water on much of Kansas land, and creating confusion and burdensome red tape for Kansas’ agriculture industry and many others.

According to Kansas’ freshly elected Senator, the Trump Administration released a proposed rule to replace the Omaha Administration’s 2015 WOTUS rule with a new rule that provided predictability and certainty for farmers by setting clear and reasonable definitions of what qualifies as a “water of the United States.” He said the new Navigable Waters Protection Rule was finalized in 2020.

Now, Marshall said, on day one of his administration, President Biden signed an executive order to roll back the Trump Administration’s executive order that began the process of residing WOTUS. He said for this reason he supported the resolution expressing the sense of the Senate that the Navigable Waters Protection Rule should not be withdrawn or vacated.

