Riley County changes the location of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to parking and traffic congestion issues, the Riley County Emergency Operations Center has selected Pottorf Hall, in Cico Park, as the new location for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

This new location will allow for volunteers to make sure all individuals who arrive at the parking lot near the CiCo Pool are on the list of people contacted to receive the vaccine during that day’s clinic, before making their way to the building to receive their vaccine.

Individuals who receive notification that they are scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be instructed to enter CiCo Park from the Wreath Avenue entrance at Robinson Drive.

Last week, Riley County moved to Phase 2, starting with all individuals over 65 years of age. New guidance has been released on how community members will be notified of their eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

People 65 years and older with severe medical conditions, will be a priority in the next rounds of vaccinations. People who are 65 and older, but do not have qualifying medical conditions, will receive their vaccines according to the order they completed the vaccine sign-up.

Remaining individuals from Phase 1, including healthcare workers and first responders, will continue to receive their initial doses and second ‘booster’ doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during Phase 2.

“We want to be as accurate as we can in the information we collect and as safe as we can with those that we’re vaccinating, but we also want to make it as convenient as possible for the public.” Riley County Police Department, Assistant Director, Kurt Moldrup says.

Individuals who are not listed in the clinic records will be given information on how to register and asked to return to the clinic after they receive the official notification from the Health Department.

More than 10,000 people have registered to receive the vaccine. Any Riley County residents who have not yet registered are encouraged to do so.

Riley County Health officials would like to apologize for the confusion, at no time have County officials randomly chosen who will be vaccinated.

Individuals who signed up to receive the vaccine will be directly contacted by the Riley County Health Department on how and when they can receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine notifications will be sent to a limited number of eligible people who have signed up to receive the vaccine through text, email, and a phone call. Links to more information, along with the forms to print and complete before receiving your vaccine will be included in the notifications.

Since the last report on Monday, January 25, 2021, Riley County Health Department has identified 59 new positive COVID-19 cases with 20 additional recoveries.

Eleven positive patients are receiving treatment at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, three of them are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Registration for COVID-19 vaccination can be found at RileyCountyKS.go/VaccineRequest.

For those who don’t have internet access, call 785-565-6560 to speak to someone at the Riley County COVID-19 Vaccine sign-up hotline. Each individual must register to be added to the vaccination list.

Riley County officials ask residents to be patient while they navigate through the high volume of vaccination requests, and finding the most efficient way to safely administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the community.

Severe Medical Conditions Considered for Vaccination: Cancer Chronic Kidney Disease Obesity Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Down Syndrome Heart conditions such as Cardiomyopathies Immunocompromised state from Solid Organ Transplant Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Sickle Cell Disease Pregnant Asthma - moderate to severe Cerebrovascular Disease - affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain Cystic Fibrosis Immunocompromised State - weakened immune system from blood or bone marrow transplant Immune deficiencies HIV Use of Corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines Neurologic conditions such as dementia Liver disease Pulmonary Fibrosis - have damaged or scarred lung tissues Thalassemia - a type of blood disorder Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.