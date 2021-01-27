Advertisement

Riley Co. updates vaccine protocol

Riley County Health Department sign
Riley County Health Department sign(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Health Dept. is updating its vaccine protocol.

The county started Phase II last week, vaccinating everyone 65 and older in the order they registered. They will now prioritize people in that age range with severe medical conditions during the next round of vaccines. Those without severe conditions will then be given vaccines in the order they registered.

“After careful consideration, we have decided it would be better for our most vulnerable population, if we prioritize those who have severe medical conditions.”

The department says over 10,000 people have registered for the vaccine so far. They encourage anyone who hasn’t registered to sign up on their website or by calling 785-565-6560.

Severe Medical Conditions Considered For Vaccination:
Cancer
chronic kidney disease
obesity
chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
down syndrome
heart conditions such as cardiomyopathies
immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant
type 2 diabetes mellitus
sickle cell disease
pregnant
asthma - moderate to severe
cerebrovascular disease - affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain
cystic fibrosis
immunocompromised state - weakened immune system from blood or bone marrow transplant
immune deficiencies
HIV
use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
neurologic conditions such as dementia
liver disease
pulmonary fibrosis - have damaged or scarred lung tissues
thalassemia - a type of blood disorder
type 1 diabetes mellitus

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon
A man and a woman are in custody after a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.
Topeka pair arrested after traffic stop
Topeka police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy Monday...
Teen in critical condition after Monday night shooting in East Topeka
Extended Forecast
Winter storm starts tonight into Monday

Latest News

TPD is asking for help identifying these two people.
TPD searching for persons of interest in theft, battery investigation
Washburn Tech East is now offering two evening classes.
Washburn Tech East offers new evening classes
McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University
‘McCain Connected’ provides virtual access to the Arts
TPD is investigating a shooting at the Sonic on Hwy 24 and Rochester Rd.
UPDATE: 2 N. Topeka Sonic employees wounded in shooting away from restaurant