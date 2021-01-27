Riley Co. updates vaccine protocol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Health Dept. is updating its vaccine protocol.

The county started Phase II last week, vaccinating everyone 65 and older in the order they registered. They will now prioritize people in that age range with severe medical conditions during the next round of vaccines. Those without severe conditions will then be given vaccines in the order they registered.

“After careful consideration, we have decided it would be better for our most vulnerable population, if we prioritize those who have severe medical conditions.”

The department says over 10,000 people have registered for the vaccine so far. They encourage anyone who hasn’t registered to sign up on their website or by calling 785-565-6560.

Severe Medical Conditions Considered For Vaccination: Cancer chronic kidney disease obesity chronic obstructive pulmonary disease down syndrome heart conditions such as cardiomyopathies immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant type 2 diabetes mellitus sickle cell disease pregnant asthma - moderate to severe cerebrovascular disease - affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain cystic fibrosis immunocompromised state - weakened immune system from blood or bone marrow transplant immune deficiencies HIV use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines neurologic conditions such as dementia liver disease pulmonary fibrosis - have damaged or scarred lung tissues thalassemia - a type of blood disorder type 1 diabetes mellitus

