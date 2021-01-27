Rep. LaTurner gets 117th Congress committee assignments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - In addition to the House Committee on Homeland Security, Representative Jake LaTurner has received his other committee assignments.

Representative Jake LaTurner says he has received his full committee assignments for the 117th Congress.

“I am honored to be chosen by my colleagues to serve on the Homeland Security Committee, Oversight and Reform Committee, and Science, Space, and Technology Committee,” said LaTurner.

LaTurner said the issues before the Homeland Security Committee will directly impact the state of Kansas and the Second District.

“I look forward to serving on this committee to protect America’s national security interests, secure our borders, reduce illegal immigration, and prevent drug smuggling and human trafficking networks,” said Congressman LaTurner.

Rep. LaTurner said he will also be serving on the Oversight and Reform Committee to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent appropriately.

“I will hold the Biden Administration accountable and deliver commonsense reforms for the people of my District,” said LaTurner.

LaTurner also said that he will be serving on the Science, Space and Technology Committee to help guarantee the nation continues to lead the world in innovation.

“I am eager to serve on this committee to enable Kansas scientists, engineers, and inventors to push boundaries and unlock new opportunities,” said LaTurner.

