Putting a Ring on It

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs brought home the first ring.

“He bought me the most beautiful pearl.” Melissa Levenberg-Rivera said.

Jesse and Melissa tied the knot for the second.

“It made what was already going to be a special day,” Melissa said. “Just incredible.”

Way back when the Dallas Texans became the Kansas City Chiefs, a young Jesse was hooked.

“I was three years old,” Jesse Rivera said. “I remember the guys running around on the field and the Chiefs and I loved it. Guys back in the day like Len Dawson and Otis Taylor. I grew up watching the Chiefs all my life.

Melissa was a slightly different story.

“I never liked football in my life.” Melissa said.

But, Jesse soon brought her into the Kingdom.

“I fell in love with this man, Kansas and the Chiefs,” Melissa said. “Go figure.”

The two were engaged back in 2017 and were waiting for the right moment to say “I Do.” That moment came after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV back in February 2020.

“To watch him that happy,” Melissa said. “It just lights up my face, my heart. This is the love of my life. And that’s the team at the century. So it’s just this twofold, amazing gift.”

After the Chiefs first Super Bowl win in 50 years, it was time to tie the knot. The two headed to Las Vegas, decked out in Chiefs gear.

“We celebrated the Super Bowl and we got married and taught that topped off the whole Super Bowl.” Jesse said.

“The fact that we got married in Vegas and celebrated the Super Bowl and our wedding all at the same time in Vegas, it was a blast,” Melissa said. “Our wedding got to be all about us, all about Chiefs.”

A year of happy marriage has passed. Meanwhile, KC is back in the Super Bowl. The Rivera’s are hoping to add another ring to their collection.

“If they win again, we might have to go back to Vegas and party again.” Jesse said.

