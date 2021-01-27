Pizza buffet chain Cici’s files for bankruptcy
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Buffet restaurant chain Cici’s has filed for bankruptcy.
Cici’s filed for bankruptcy in court on Monday, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chain has about 300 locations across 26 states.
Unlike other pizza establishments, Cici’s struggled to make delivery a viable option due to its buffet-style business model.
Regulations limiting in-person dining have also impacted the company’s bottom line. Cici’s has between $50 million and $100 million in liabilities.
The chain came to an agreement in December for its primary lender, D&G Investors, to purchase the company and its $82 million in debt.
