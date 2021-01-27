‘McCain Connected’ provides virtual access to the Arts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In the spring of 2020, McCain Auditorium staff were planning for the 50th anniversary year of performances and shows, but the COVID-19 made them shift gears on how to provide performances.

McCain Auditorium staff worked to find a new way to provide access to the Arts during a time when gatherings have limited.

Shifting to virtual programming has allowed community members to experience the Arts from the comfort of home.

Some performances have been specially recorded shows which can’t be found anywhere else, while others have been live-streamed performances from around the globe.

“We’re having fun, kind of learning about the new technology, and pivoting to this new way of delivering these arts experiences to the community, so we’re having fun and hope the community is having fun.” McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University, director, Todd Holmberg says.

Information and tickets for access to upcoming performances can be found at McCain.K-State.edu.

