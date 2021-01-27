Advertisement

‘McCain Connected’ provides virtual access to the Arts

McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University
McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In the spring of 2020, McCain Auditorium staff were planning for the 50th anniversary year of performances and shows, but the COVID-19 made them shift gears on how to provide performances.

McCain Auditorium staff worked to find a new way to provide access to the Arts during a time when gatherings have limited.

Shifting to virtual programming has allowed community members to experience the Arts from the comfort of home.

Some performances have been specially recorded shows which can’t be found anywhere else, while others have been live-streamed performances from around the globe.

“We’re having fun, kind of learning about the new technology, and pivoting to this new way of delivering these arts experiences to the community, so we’re having fun and hope the community is having fun.” McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University, director, Todd Holmberg says.

Information and tickets for access to upcoming performances can be found at McCain.K-State.edu.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon
A man and a woman are in custody after a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.
Topeka pair arrested after traffic stop
Topeka police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy Monday...
Teen in critical condition after Monday night shooting in East Topeka
Extended Forecast
Winter storm starts tonight into Monday

Latest News

Riley County Health Department sign
Riley Co. updates vaccine protocol
TPD is asking for help identifying these two people.
TPD searching for persons of interest in theft, battery investigation
Washburn Tech East is now offering two evening classes.
Washburn Tech East offers new evening classes
TPD is investigating a shooting at the Sonic on Hwy 24 and Rochester Rd.
UPDATE: 2 N. Topeka Sonic employees wounded in shooting away from restaurant